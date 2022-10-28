Skip to main content

Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens

While the Baltimore Ravens were driving in the third quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a big blow when they lost linebacker, Shaquil Barrett.

Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. 

But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. 

READ MORE: Live Updates from Thursday Night Football

Following gains of 25, 11, and 7 yards on three of their first four plays, the Ravens were at the Tampa Bay 32-yard line in no time.

But that wasn't the worst of it. 

On the 11-yard gain, a run by Baltimore running back Gus Edwards, Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was injured. 

He was eventually helped off the field and later seen being driven on a golf cart into the locker room with what was identified as an ankle injury. 

READ MORE: Bucs Defense Depleted vs Baltimore

Five plays later, Ravens' quarterback connected with running back Kenyan Drake for a five-yard touchdown. 

The score helped Baltimore tie the game at 10 with the Bucs. 

Not only did the Buccaneers lose their lead on the drive, but they lost one of their best linebackers who already had a sack and four tackles at the time he left the field.

And it didn't take long for Tampa Bay to rule Barrett out for the rest of the game. 

Not a good sign for the night's events, and even worse for the future of a defense already missing starters like Antoine Winfield Jr. and Carlton Davis III.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
