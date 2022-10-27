Skip to main content

Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Several Big Names OUT for Thursday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't getting any breaks as they try to stop their recent string of losing efforts.

Nobody is going to feel bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Losers of their last two, and four of their first seven games in 2022, the once proud roster is now left in search of answers on several levels. 

Many believe the return of center Ryan Jensen - rumored to possibly be happening sooner than expected - could be the spark the team is waiting for. 

Others want former head coach Bruce Arians to unretire and return to the sideline. 

No matter what outsiders believe, the team has only itself to lean on, and on this Thursday night, they won't even have all of that. 

Here are the Bucs that will be inactive in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

WR Russell Gage

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB Carlton Davis III

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

OG Luke Goedeke

TE Cameron Brate

DL Akiem Hicks

A star-studded list of players not dressing for Tampa Bay. Yet another sign this season just isn't being friendly to the Buccaneers. 

For the Ravens, their inactive list is as follows and is much less notable. 

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

WR Tylan Wallace

RB Mike Davis

LB Josh Bynes

OG Ben Cleveland

DT Calais Campbell

The absence of Campbell is significant, but the fact that tight end Mark Andrews is active will certainly help the Ravens in their efforts to be the latest team to hand the Bucs a loss. 

For Tom Brady's squad, there will be an urgent need to score early and often, and this would be the perfect game to get a first-quarter touchdown. And it would be the first of the season. 

On defense, a banged-up secondary is never what you want, but the focus on how linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White perform against Andrews, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens' rushing attack will be the key to containing their opponent. 

Who will win?

We're about to find out.

