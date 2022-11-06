Chris Godwin Continues to Climb the Buccaneers Record Books

Despite the fact that he is still working his way back to full health, coming off a serious knee injury suffered last season, Chris Godwin remains one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most valuable players.

Drafted with the 84th pick in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it didn't take long for Godwin to make Jason Licht look like a genius for making that selection.

With great hands, positional versatility, fearlessness as a blocker, and a willingness to pursue the football and generate yards after catch from almost anywhere on the field, Godwin endeared himself to fans, teammates, and coaches almost immediately.

Since those early days, Godwin has continued to establish himself not only as the team's second-best receiver — only behind future hall-of-famer, Mike Evans — but as one of the league's most dynamic players at the receiver position.

When Bruce Arians took over in 2019, he wanted Godwin to kick inside, and operate as the team's primary slot receiver, similar to the role that Larry Fitzgerald held under Arians in Arizona. Despite having experienced so much success as an outside receiver opposite Mike Evans early in his career, Godwin took the challenge head-on, and proceeded to put together his best season to date, registering 86 catches, 1,333 yards, and 9 touchdowns.

His versatility, and willingness to fill whatever role the team needs — and his ability to do so with great success — is something that has made Chris Godwin somewhat of a treasure in Tampa Bay. And although the Buccaneers' struggles have (rightfully) been the prevailing narrative so far this season, Godwin's ability to impact the game, while still working his way back from injury, has been impressive.

And after hauling in his third catch of the game today in the second quarter vs. the Los Angeles Rams, Chris Godwin has now surpassed Mark Carrier for the second-most receiving yards in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise.

At only 26 years of age, with over 5,000 receiving yards under his belt, and fresh off re-signing a new 3-year contract to remain in Tampa Bay, you can expect Chris Godwin to continue to climb the ladder of the Buccaneers' all-time greatest wide receivers.

