LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Nothing has been going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) as of late. The team has lost three straight and five of its last six games entering Sunday afternoon's contest with the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). Regardless, the Buccaneers chose not to make a week at the NFL Trade Deadline a few days ago and the team is also steadily getting healthier. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Carlton Davis, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and others are expected to suit up against the Rams.

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champions are dealing with plenty of issues of their own. The Rams have dropped three of their past four games and hold the second-worst rushing attack in the league. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown just seven touchdowns to eight interceptions this season while star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might not be 100% after getting injured late last week. If there's a time for Tampa Bay to bounce, it's now.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Antoine Winfield Jr, guard Luke Goedeke, and tight end Cameron Brate are listed as inactive for Tampa Bay.

— Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Terrell Burgess, cornerback Shaun Jolly, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, tight end Kendall Blanton, and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are inactive for Los Angeles.

— As expected, Tampa Bay's Akiem Hicks will be available for the first time since early in the year while Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers are active for Los Angeles.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay wins the opening coin toss and defers. The Los Angeles Rams will start with the ball.

— The Rams begin at their own 27.

— Los Angeles quickly goes three-and-out after two incompletions from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

— Jaelon Darden returns the punt for 17 yards to the Tampa Bay 44.

— Leonard Fournette fights for three yards up the middle.

— Brady throws into a tight window to Mike Evans. The pass is caught but Evans appears to be injured.

— A holding penalty on Robert Hainsey pushes the offense back.

— Fournette gains back six yards to make it 2nd and 14.

— Brady hits Julio Jones with a dart for 19 yards and a first down.

— Evans converts on third down once again for the Buccaneers as the offense enters the red zone.

— Brady dumps short to Fournette to set up 3rd and 2 inside the 5.

— Aaron Donald stuffs Fournette and the Buccaneers fail to convert. Out comes the field goal team.

— Ryan Succop connects from 20-yards out. Tampa Bay leads 3-0 with 7:16 to play in the first quarter.

