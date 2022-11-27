Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Look to Extend Winning Streak in Cleveland

By the time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, it will have been exactly one month since they last lost a game.

Is this because the Buccaneers have finally started the process of turning their season around? Or is it because they stacked a bye week on top of a couple lucky victories?

I believe it's the former. And I think this week's matchup with the Cleveland Browns will provide another opportunity for this Bucs team to take one more step towards realizing their potential, and ultimately, turning their season around.

Although the Cleveland Browns have lost six out of their last seven games, they still have a talented roster, and the necessary grit to knock off any one of the league's top teams.

Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

The Browns have a dominant offensive line, which is at its best when those big boys are paving the way for one of the most well-rounded running backs in the NFL, Nick Chubb. Chubb remains one of the most underrated players in the league, regardless of how impressive his production is on a week-to-week basis. Nick Chubb is pretty much the AFC's offensive version of Lavonte David.

The Browns have some other underrated weapons on offense, too. Amari Cooper is one of the best route-runners in the league, and he can win at every level while remaining a legitimate threat to take it to the house at any moment. Meanwhile, sixth-year tight end, David Njoku, has developed into a really valuable weapon for the Browns, where he's continued to ascend as both a blocker and receiver.

Despite their 3-7 record this season, journeyman backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, has done an admirable job holding down the fort. That said, he presents a very limited skill set, and his offensive production is determined more by his discipline, and ability to avoid turning the ball over, than it is by any specific skill he brings to the table.

With Deshaun Watson set to begin his tenure as the Browns' starting quarterback next week in Houston, the Bucs' will have a less threatening offense to deal with than what the Texans will be facing just a matter of days from now.

Defensively, the Browns have an assortment of talented players, but the conversation starts and ends with arguably the best edge rusher in the game, Myles Garrett. Although he doesn't have an explosive cast of defensive linemen surrounding him, he's one of the few defensive ends capable of single-handedly destroying an opposing offense's game plan.

Behind him, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (JOK), is one of the fastest linebackers in the league. And although the Browns' secondary will be without their talented young cornerback, Greg Newsome (concussion protocol) they still have solid players on the back end, such as Denzel Ward, and Grant Delpit.

Although the Browns are serviceable defending the pass, they are quite possibly the worst in the league when it comes to defending the run.

With Leonard Fournette doubtful to play in this contest due to a hip injury, fans in Tampa Bay are surely excited to get their first glimpse of Rachaad White in a primary role. And the good news for him is that since the Buccaneers replaced Luke Goedeke at left guard with Nick Leverett, the offensive line has improved significantly as a group, especially in the run game.

I'll be curious to see whether the Buccaneers choose to attack this weakness of the Browns' defense with a run-heavy approach on offense, or instead try to air it out in order to play to the strengths of their roster, in hopes of finding their identity on that side of the ball.

Regardless of the specific game plan that is put in place, the key will be execution. The Bucs' offense needs to be productive on early downs, and they need to do it early in the game. Especially when you consider the team's historically dismal conversion rate in third and long situations this season, it's crucial for this group to avoid those situations at all costs.

After finally showing some life in Munich vs. the Seahawks, we'll see if the Buccaneers' offense can continue to build some momentum as the season's end draws nearer.

