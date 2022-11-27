Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) are coming off a BYE week after finally beginning to find their footing. The Buccaneers have won two consecutive games ahead of a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-7) on the road. The Browns have dropped six of their last seven games including a 31-23 loss to Buffalo last weekend. This will be the final game before quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to play.

The Buccaneers will have to get it done away from home without veteran running back Leonard Fournette, who is still ailing from a hip injury that he suffered against Seattle. Rookie Rachaad White is primed to take on a large role after breaking the century mark for the first time in his career in the win over the Seahawks. Standout running back Nick Chubb awaits Tampa Bay's defense on the other side of the ball.

Despite Cleveland's slump, the Buccaneers can't afford to overlook a mediocre opponent. Five of the Browns' losses are by one possession and Tampa Bay has played in a lot of close games.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Browns face off on Sunday afternoon.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The Buccaneers have generated some momentum after winning back to back games for the second time in 2022. A last-second touchdown to defeat the Rams and a strong effort in Germany to best the Seahawks may be two crucial moments that end up saving Tampa Bay's season as the team tries to turn things around.

Coming out of a week off, Tampa Bay is well rested for the most part but the team will be without starting running back Leonard Fournette. Rachaad White has been trending up over the last few weeks and has an opportunity to continue supplanting Fournette in the lineup with a strong performance.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Buccaneers start a little slow while getting back into a rhythm. With that being said, it's hard to see them coming up short to Cleveland if the team plays a consistent four quarters.

Season Prediction Record: 7-3

Buccaneers 27, Browns 21

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

I've got the Buccaneers keeping this winning streak going while on the road. Look for the defense to have a solid performance but look for rookie running back Rachaad White to put together an impressive performance to solidify himself as RB1 heading into the rest of the season.

Season Prediction Record: 6-4

Buccaneers 31, Browns 17

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

The Cleveland Browns are scoring an average of 24 points per game right now and allowing 26.9. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are scoring 18.3 points per game and allowing 18. Given those point differentials and how consistently this Tampa Bay team has played close games, I see the Bucs taking this one.

Season Prediction Record: 5-5

Buccaneers 23, Browns 21

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

Well rested coming off their bye week, in addition to back-to-back victories for the first time since the start of the season, the Bucs will look to build off their momentum when they travel to Cleveland this Sunday.

One phase of the game that the Bucs need to improve on is their run defense. There's no better test for Tampa Bay's front-7 than Cleveland's dominant rushing attack, led by Nick Chubb, and a punishing offensive line. This will be the key for the Bucs if they want to win this game.

I think the Bucs' offense is on the verge of turning the corner, and I think we'll see them produce more like they did vs. Seattle in Munich, than what we saw earlier in the season.

Season Prediction Record: 7-3* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 24, Browns 14

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their bye week and will head to Cleveland to face off against the Browns in week 11. It might appear as if the Bucs have finally turned a corner this season after such an abysmal start. They have won 2 in a row before their bye and will look to keep things rolling this week against a formidable opponent.

Cleveland’s strength is it’s run game with two-headed monster Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Jumping out to an early lead and forcing the Browns to throw with Jacoby Brissett should be the main priority in this game.

The Buccaneers' offense will look to take another leap forward on Sunday and if they are able to get the ground game going and open up the play action pass for Brady, they shouldn’t have a problem handling Cleveland’s pass rush.

Shutting down the run and being able to keep an eye on Amari Cooper will be the deciding factor in this one. The Bucs should go on the road and take this one in Cleveland.and White, they should be able to come away with this one. Give me the Bucs.

Season Prediction Record: 5-5

Buccaneers 27, Browns 20

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

Brady and the Buccaneers are on a two game win streak and they will be taking on a mediocre Browns team. This game should be another stepping g stone for the Bucs to get a good position in the playoff picture.

Season Prediction Record: 6-4

Buccaneers 27, Browns 24

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (6-0)

