Mike Evans Ejected After Brawl with Saints Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans smoked Marshon Lattimore after it looked to be Leonard Fournette going at it with Lattimore first.
When things get ugly, they get ugly. The Buccaneers haven't been able to get anything going today and things are only getting worse.

Early in the 4th quarter, Mike Evans smoked Marshon Lattimore after it looked to be Leonard Fournette going at it with Lattimore first. Tom Brady said something to Lattimore and then it looked like things got ugly from there. The guys are sticking up for their QB. 

This might be the best fight we've seen since the helmet swing by Myles Garrett. 

The Buccaneers are currently tied with the New Orleans Saints and the absolute last thing this offense needed right now was for their best receiver to go down. Evans was about the only player on the Buccaneers that has been able to do much. He had 3 receptions with 61 yards for an average of 20.3 yards per catch.

A tough day offensively for the Buccaneers is only getting worse as they have no answer for the Saints' defense and now will be without their best offensive weapon. 

Let's see if the Buccaneers can now get this win before they have to deal with whatever possible suspension is going to be coming Mike Evans' way.

Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, and Russell Gage better find a way to get into the endzone otherwise the Saints will be holding first place in the division throughout the first two weeks of the season.

Follow Jon on Twitter for more updates about what's to come for Mike Evans and the Buccaneers.

