A look at the text message Bruce Arians sent to Tampa Bay Buccaneers players

Former Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians’ retirement has taken the sports world by storm. Knowing that the news would get out fairly quickly, he was unable to meet with the team beforehand, therefore he sent out a text to all of his players.

Arians thanked all of his players from the past three seasons for their hard work and dedication while addressing the changes that would be occurring within the organization. He also points out that he came back to coaching to reach his ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl which he accomplished 2 seasons ago.

He went on to touch on the future of the organization, saying that the team is built for success with the players they were able to retain, the un-retirement of Tom Brady, and the free agents they have been able to bring in.

In typical Arians fashion, he kept it short and sweet in his ending words. Those who know Bruce know that he will indeed continue to be a major factor when it comes to the daily life of the team and with that, he will not mince his words when the team is not doing what he knows they can do.

