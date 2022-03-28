Skip to main content

Tom Brady has high odds to win NFL MVP in 2022

Bucs’ QB Tom Brady is +1000 to win the 2022 NFL MVP award.

The NFL off-season is in full swing with free agents signing with teams and grades galore leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft in April. With that, futures bets for the upcoming season are being dropped on sports betting sites.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady currently has the third best odds of winning the 2022 NFL MVP award.

Brady sits behind Bills’ QB Josh Allen (+700) and Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes (+800) while being tied in odds with Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers and Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert. Joe Burrow (+1200) , Russell Wilson (+1200) and Matthew Stafford (+1500) round out the top-5 best odds.

The MVP award has become somewhat of the best QB award for the NFL. This is shown through the betting odds as all of the top contenders play the position on teams that are predicted to have top offenses in the 2022-23 season.

Brady has continued his incredible play over his illustrious career, however he has only won the prestigious NFL MVP award three times. He first won the award in 2007 followed by becoming the first unanimous MVP winner in 2010. His most recent and final MVP award came in 2017 where he became the oldest player in NFL history to win the award.

With the Bucs appearing to have a lethal offense again next season, Brady should have a great shot at becoming the leagues MVP once again.

