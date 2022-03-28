Rob Gronkowski's agent provides update on his status

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the process of retaining key free agents to gear up for another championship run. One of the top remaining players to bring back into the fold is star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

To this point of the offseason, Gronkowski has been mostly quiet about his status. Though, he did make a few interesting comments to fans in a barbershop earlier this month and also created this fascinating response to a question about his return.

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins introduced new wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the media with a press conference. Along with Hill, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was among the others that were in attendance. During the presser, Rosenhaus was asked about Gronkowski. He says that the 11-year veteran is still trying to figure out if he wants to play football.

“I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he’s still undecided," Rosenhaus said according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "He needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play."

Rosenhaus went on to add that Tampa Bay has communicated that they would like Gronkowski back in 2022. It sounds like he needs more time to think about things.

"[The Bucs] have offered the opportunity for Rob to come back,'' Rosenhaus said. "I think he's honestly undecided.''

Following Tom Brady's retirement earlier this year, it was presumed that Gronkowski would either do the same or elect to move to a new team. Now that Brady is back, there's little doubt that if he does want to play, it'll be with the Buccaneers.

General Manager Jason Licht has had a few conversations with Gronkowski, including at fellow tight end Cameron Brate's wedding earlier this month. During a recent radio appearance, Licht made it clear that the franchise is ready to welcome Gronkowski back but they aren't trying to rush him into making up his mind.

“I'm giving Gronk a little space," Licht said. "He knows he’s got a spot here."

There is also an angle for Gronkowski's agent, Rosenhaus, to play his cards close to the vest. The four-time super bowl champion is currently a free agent after playing on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021. The delay in his signing could simply be for leverage as the two sides work on ironing out a deal. Obviously, the Bucs don't have much cap space as of now.

Regardless, it would be shocking to not see Gronkowski on the Tampa Bay sideline this fall as he and Brady continue to pursue history.

