Are Buccaneers Chasing Ghosts of Super Bowl Past?

After a performance leaving much to be desired, some wonder if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a little too comfortable with prior accomplishments.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18. 

With that, the Bucs are now 3-3 and what was once blamed on a banged-up receiving corps is now starting to look more and more like a team that is just not that into winning. 

Simply put, the 'want to' is being questioned. 

Fair or not, when teams of this caliber fail to beat a team that is in the condition the Steelers are, Super Bowl hangover questions start to come up. 

“I think guys that are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land," head coach Todd Bowles said after the loss. "You’ve gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else...The time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up.”

Bowles was asked further if he feels there are guys in that group, and the coach clarified he was just speculating about the possibility. 

The but bell, as they say, had been rung. 

In the locker room after the game, several of Tampa Bay's players were asked about that very topic. 

Are there Buccaneers riding on the accomplishments of the 2020 roster instead of driving to achieve the same heights in 2022?

"I hope not," said linebacker and team captain Lavonte David. "I don't get that vibe and me personally, hell no, that was two years ago...we're trying to get to another one and so far it's not looking good."

Not many will questions David's dedication to doing things the right way and persevering through adversity. 

Having gone through as much losing and lack of postseason play as he did early in his career, getting to the playoffs in 2020 was a new experience. 

Winning the Super Bowl wasn't even something considered to be realistic in Brady's first year with Tampa. 

Being a main part of a championship team wasn't something many saw in Shaquil Barrett's future at one point either. 

And now, the outside linebacker wants his teammates focused on the next one, not the last one. 

"I don't think so," Barrett said when he was asked about the potential some are stuck in 2020. "We haven't been to the Super Bowl in a couple years so, no, we shouldn't be thinking about that."

The leaders of the team are saying the right thing. Focus on tomorrow and the game ahead, not two season ago. 

While they assure the outside world the Bucs are focused on the task at hand and not the rings on their fingers, their fans and the media around them will continue to wonder if this team has lost its edge. 

And if so, what is it that dulled the blade so quickly?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pursue Pittsburgh Steelers return specialist Steven Sims (82).
