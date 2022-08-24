Skip to main content

Bettor places wild bet on Buccaneers to have worst record in NFL this season

A win would net a hefty sum...

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be one of the top teams in the entire NFL in 2022. With star quarterback Tom Brady back in the fold and additional talent across the roster, the only thing that stands in the Buccaneers way is a formidable schedule that features a plethora of teams that made the playoffs last year.

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

Regardless, it would be a surprise if Tampa Bay didn't qualify for the postseason this year or even if the franchise finished with a below .500 record. However, what if the Buccaneers somehow compiled the worst record in the league this season?

Well, one bettor would be making a nice chunk of change. A better in Lousiana recently put down $250 on the Buccaneers to have the worst record in the NFL in 2022. Those odds came out to a whopping 450-1, which means if the bet hits then it's a pay out of $112.5K.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It appears there's no love lost between Tampa Bay and what we assume to be a New Orleans Saints fan. The Saints have won seven straight regular-season games against the Buccaneers, including four wins since Tom Brady arrived in Florida. However, the Bucs did take down New Orleans 30-20 in their run to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans will be competing at the top of the NFC South again this year. The Buccaneers hit the road to face the Saints in week two before facing them at home on Monday Night Football in week 13.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

EDAAE564-C00E-4CC2-8BB7-1D4E7A63577A
News

Bucs' Wide Receiver Competition Could Go Down to the Wire

By Collin Haalboom
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas Razorbacks
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Add Defensive Back in Way Too Early Mock NFL Draft

By David Harrison
003414DB-1240-439F-AA1F-F819981AA370
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Boost from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at Training Camp Practice

By David Harrison
0C277020-3A0D-4A51-A1E6-D471FE0ACC18
News

Buccaneers Place Two Players on Injured Reserve

By Caleb Skinner
Untitled design (10)
News

Raiders Owner Mark Davis responds to Tom Brady to Las Vegas rumor

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_17515733
News

Tom Brady Shoots Down Bucs Training Camp Absence Theory

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_18866105
News

Bleacher Report suggests Buccaneers should trade talented wide receiver

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_17212907 (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Back With Team Following Excused Absence

By David Harrison