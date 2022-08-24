Bettor places wild bet on Buccaneers to have worst record in NFL this season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be one of the top teams in the entire NFL in 2022. With star quarterback Tom Brady back in the fold and additional talent across the roster, the only thing that stands in the Buccaneers way is a formidable schedule that features a plethora of teams that made the playoffs last year.

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

Regardless, it would be a surprise if Tampa Bay didn't qualify for the postseason this year or even if the franchise finished with a below .500 record. However, what if the Buccaneers somehow compiled the worst record in the league this season?

Well, one bettor would be making a nice chunk of change. A better in Lousiana recently put down $250 on the Buccaneers to have the worst record in the NFL in 2022. Those odds came out to a whopping 450-1, which means if the bet hits then it's a pay out of $112.5K.

It appears there's no love lost between Tampa Bay and what we assume to be a New Orleans Saints fan. The Saints have won seven straight regular-season games against the Buccaneers, including four wins since Tom Brady arrived in Florida. However, the Bucs did take down New Orleans 30-20 in their run to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans will be competing at the top of the NFC South again this year. The Buccaneers hit the road to face the Saints in week two before facing them at home on Monday Night Football in week 13.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook