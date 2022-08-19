Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

The lack of information provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from the team during training camp has inevitably created an environment where questions, concerns, and theories are beginning to run rampant.

Is he dealing with an illness in his family? Is he having marital issues? Does he just need some extra time to rest his 45-year-old body before the regular season kicks off?

The truth remains a mystery. At least for now.

This mystery though has provided a window. A window that certain creative thinkers have used as an opportunity to not only dive through – but to also dive deep into their bag of tricks – in order to drum up some innovative ideas regarding why Tom Brady isn't with the Bucs right now, and what he's doing instead.

The most recent theory has already become a fan favorite.

Yes, that's right. The most recent theory that's getting a lot of traction online, is that the Buccaneers' superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, has been excused from Bucs' training camp so that he can participate in the FOX Television series, The Masked Singer.

Regardless of whether or not you believe there is even a fraction of a possibility that this theory could be true, there's no denying that its creator deserves some credit for creativity.

Many sports fans have taken to Twitter to demonstrate their approval of this theory; for the entertainment value alone if nothing else.

Our friends over at Locked On Bucs have even used this storyline as an opportunity for one lucky fan to [potentially] win a free jersey.

Regardless of why you think Tom Brady isn't with the team right now, it seems as though the nature of his absence will remain in-house for the time being. Whether or not Tom Brady will offer any insight to the public once he returns to the team, we'll just have to wait and see.

