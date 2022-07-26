BREAKING: Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs One-Year Deal with Buccaneers

Just minutes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they would be cutting one of their practice squad tight ends it was announced that they would fill out their 90-man roster entering training camp with veteran, star wide receiver Julio Jones.

The specifics of the contract have yet to be released, but Jones will be joining Tom Brady and the Bucs on a one-year deal adding to the Buccaneers already deep wide receiver room. Currently, on the roster the Bucs have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden, Scotty Miller, Breshard Perriman, and Cyril Grayson Jr. One would have to think that with the addition of Jones, one or maybe two guys currently on the roster may not be there following training camp cuts.

Jones has not been as productive as he was earlier in his career, but maybe with Brady as his quarterback and a bit of luck when it comes to maintaining his health throughout a season he can show glimpses of his old self.

