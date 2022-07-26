Skip to main content

Tom Brady Takes a Shot at New Buccaneers Tight End Kyle Rudolph

With the recent signing of former Notre Dame tight end, Kyle Rudolph, Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady joked about getting Rudolph and his touches.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph had been sitting on the free agent market for quite some time before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came calling. After spending the 2021 season with the New York Giants, who eventually released him, Rudolph has spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. 

Rudolph hasn't necessarily been the tight end that he was earlier in his career with Minnesota, but will definitely provide a great option in the passing game for Tom Brady and co. with only the likes of Cameron Brate, Cade Otton, and Ko Kieft on the Bucs' tight end roster.

READ MORE: Former Super Bowl Winning Coach Projected to be Next Head Coach in Tampa

Speaking of Rudolph's new quarterback, Tom Brady had a little fun with Rudolph after he was announced he would be signing a one-year deal with the Bucs. 

Ever since Brady has arrived in Tampa Bay, his humor and personality has seemingly began to blossom in front of us - something we never saw in New England with the Patriots - and it does not seem that Brady will take it easy no matter who is coming into the locker room. He likes to keep things light, except when it comes to football.

Rudolph will have to prove himself and show that he is worth the touches and snaps he receives on the team. However, I believe that we may start to see glimpses of old Kyle Rudolph now that he is playing with the best quarterback in his career; no offense Kirk Cousins.

READ MORE: Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

