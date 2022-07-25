Former Super Bowl Winning Coach Projected to be Next Head Coach in Tampa

Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles has yet even fully to entrench himself into his first season on the job, and speculation is already flying about who will eventually be the successor to Bowles. One name, in particular, has come in those rumors, former New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton.

The reports first surfaced from Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports,

“Bruce Arians apparently resigned in order to leave Todd Bowles with a solid setup for his second try as a head coach,” says Benjamin. “So it’d be odd if Tampa Bay axes its internal promotion after just one year. But Tom Brady plays a huge role here, and considering he has the power to test free agency again in 2023, his input may well dictate their moves up top. And remember, both Brady and Payton have danced around rumors they were set to join forces with the Dolphins after their separate “retirements.” It’s not hard to envision Brady returning again if it means crafting an offense with Payton, who could help TB12 conquer his Saints demons.”

The Bucs were not the only teams that Benjamin pointed out as a possible destination for Payton. Others that were mentioned include the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs' head coaching job will always be one of the most coveted in the NFL just as long as Tom Brady is still heading the offense. Any coach would love to have the opportunity to coach the greatest quarterback of all time and have the potential to win a Super Bowl immediately. With how Bowles was promoted from within with the retirement of Bruce Arians, it would seem shocking for the team to move on from him after just one season. It would take a catastrophe of a season or something from outside the game of football for that to happen.

