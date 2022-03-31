BREAKING: Tampa Bay giving Todd Bowles massive contract extension

Todd Bowles is the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Bruce Arians stepping down, Bowles takes over a team favored to win the NFC and compete for a Super Bowl title in 2022.

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins' head coach comments on Tom Brady trade rumor

Todd Bowles taking over for Arians is the natural move for the Bucs organization to make. He’s led one of the league's best defensive units, and he has experience as a head coach.

Adam Schefter tweeted out that the Bucs were going all in on Bowles as they have signed him to a five year head coaching contract.

Bowles served as head coach of the New York Jets for four seasons from 2015-2018. After an impressive first season going 10-6, Todd’s team struggled as he was fired after going 14-35 over the following three seasons.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski's agent provides update on his status

Todd takes over one of the most win-now teams in the game. With Tom Brady back to lead a dynamite offense, Bowles has a great chance to cement himself as the long-term coach in Tampa.

Stick with BucsGameday for more to come on this breaking news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook