Tom Brady reacts to Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers' head coach

Since Tom Brady’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there’s been a lot of discussion about his relationship with Bruce Arians. With Arians’ announcement that he was taking an off-field role with the organization, Brady was one of the first to publicly comment on the retirement of the coach he won a Super Bowl with.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski's agent provides update on his status

Brady, returning for his 23rd season, was one of the first professional athletes to address the huge breaking news of Bruce Arians stepping down.

“Thank you, BA for all that you’ve done for me and our team,” Brady said on his Instagram. “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.”

Brady’s statement puts to rest some of the debate on their working relationship.

“We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished,” Brady continued. “You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.”

Check out the full statement by Brady below.

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins' head coach comments on Tom Brady trade rumor

Stick with BucsGameday for more to come on this breaking news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook