Bruce Arians' first reaction to Tom Brady returning to the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians almost sounds speechless in his reaction to Brady coming back to the Buccaneers.

Arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady has announced that he is going to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being retired for only 40 days.

BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Plan To Come Back To Buccaneers

This is an awesome reaction from coach Arians, and it's going to be incredible to watch these two guys go back at it again on the field for the Buccaneers for another season.

Arians and Brady sure have some good times and memories throughout their short time together in Tampa Bay. Both of them have to be ecstatic that they're going to be back together and have another chance to go win a second Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay is going to look to find that same success that they were able to find the past two seasons with Brady running the offense.

