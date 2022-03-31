Skip to main content

Bruce Arians releases statement on decision to step down as head coach

Arians says that this was the right time for him to make this decision.

News broke Wednesday evening that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach to take on an off-field role, while former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was taking over as head coach.

Late Wednesday evening the Super Bowl winning coach released a statement. NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted out the statement in which Arians addressed his decision to step down.

“I love football,” Arians said in his release. “I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition -everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this decision.”

It’s no doubt a surprising move to both the NFL and the Tampa Bay organization. Earlier this week Arians was made unavailable due to some personal issues which sparked interest in what was going on with him.

“So why now,” Arians asked. “The simple answer is that I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed during this incredible coaching journey.”

Check out the full statement from Arians below.

Stick with BucsGameday for more to come on this breaking news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

