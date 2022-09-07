Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has been the center of a lot of excitement as news of his practicing without a knee brace made the rounds.

Not to be a downer here, but it's important to remember that while Godwin is running without a brace on, he's still not playing with any contact.

As Evan Closky of WTSP 10 Tampa Bay recently pointed out on the Locked On Bucs podcast, it's unlikely the team will want their star receiver's first football contact to come on a playing field, or even in the same week of his first game back.

That being said, the real expert on Godwin's status is - well - the man himself. And he shared his own thoughts on his return with David Greene on his In The Moment podcast.

“I don’t think any of us know that yet," Godwin said when asked about his timeline for returning. "There’s some stuff that circulates and half the time I’m like ‘I have no idea where these people got this from.’ Really, the people that know the most about my process is me firstly, my wife and my (trainer).”

Pointed, and not the definitive answer many would like, but the right one nonetheless.

And Godwin went on to discuss that his priority for returning isn't about getting back as quickly as possible but having the best chance to stay on the playing field once he gets back.

"I would love to be there for the entire season," Godwin said. "But I think what’s more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year."

Indeed the Buccaneers would benefit greatly from having the receiver on the field at any time, but having him for December football could prove to be the determining factor in just how much momentum the team has when entering the playoffs.

“I push to get back as soon as I can while being smart at the same time," Godwin continued. "There’s the competitor in me, I want to be there for the whole season, I want to be there with my guys. I want to do the most that I can to put me in the best position to succeed this season.”

On Wednesday's injury report, Godwin was a full participant during practice which is a positive sign for his rehab development and chances being higher for availability sooner in the 2022 season.

Even without Godwin, Tampa Bay (-2.5) is favored to win in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

A win would be a great way to start the season, and every win following will take more of the outside pressure off of Godwin and the Bucs to get No. 14 back on the field.

Which is good for everyone, even if they're tuning it out during the process.

