The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the top teams predicted to play in Super Bowl LVII at the end of this upcoming NFL season.

An earlier-than-expected return by receiver Chris Godwin from his torn ACL should have served to elevate those expectations.

However, injury to starting center Ryan Jensen has countered that good energy and the surprise absence of quarterback Tom Brady along with the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski has some feeling like the Bucs are on shakier ground than many thought previously.

But has it all been enough to topple Tampa Bay from the top of the NFC in the expert's eyes?

"Josh Allen leads the league's deepest roster to the big game," says NFL.com's Chad Reuter in a collection of NFL.com updated Super Bowl predictions. "But Tom Brady's swan song (for real this time) ends with him holding his eighth Lombardi Trophy."

So, not only does Reuter see the Buccaneers representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, he expects them to win over the Buffalo Bills.

Those same Bills are the top-ranked team when it comes to Super Bowl expectations according to the group, while the Bucs come in third, but first among NFC teams.

Coming in second in the league, and in the AFC, are the Los Angeles Chargers.

Interestingly enough, none of the analysts who predict a Chargers Super Bowl sees them playing Tampa Bay in the final game.

The Bills are the favored opponent of Brady and the Buccaneers, with one analyst predicting the Denver Broncos as the opponent in Arizona.

Tied for fourth with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl aspirations, and second place in the NFC, are the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers.

