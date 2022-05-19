Skip to main content

Buccaneers Fandom Remains Low Despite Tom Brady and Recent Success

While not at the bottom of the list, Tampa Bay remains under-celebrated according to analytical data.

Eight NFL franchises have won Super Bowls in the past ten years including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 

The New England Patriots are another, and both teams won their Lombardi Trophies with Tom Brady as the quarterback leading the way. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Ring

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Netflix Teaming Up

That's where a lot of the similarities end, especially when measuring the fan bases of each team. 

Of course, this shouldn't be a huge surprise given the levels of success each franchise has experienced in the past ten years or so, the same amount of time fandom has been measured by the website Fandom Analytics.

"We look at brand equity using multiple metrics. There are several ways to characterize brand success, and they each have merits and shortcomings," says the site. "We focus on three different measures of brand success – revenues, social media following, and player acquisition."

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski following winning Super Bowl LV

Taking those data points into account, the Buccaneers come up short when compared to most NFL fandom measurements, coming in 25th among the 32 subcultures. 

In fact, of the eight teams to win Super Bowls in the last decade, the Bucs rank last among them.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots sit atop them all and come in No. 2 overall. 

At the top of the list, are the Green Bay Packers, while the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders bring up the rear of the league. 

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs, Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following winning Super Bowl LV

READ MORE: What Joe Burrow Said About Tom Brady

Of course, winning championships isn't everything when building a fan base. In fact, the Carolina Panthers (No. 10), Houston Texans (No. 14), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 15), Minnesota Vikings (No. 16), Atlanta Falcons (No. 18), Cleveland Browns (No. 20), and Detroit Lions (No. 23) are all ranked higher in fandom despite having zero Lombardi Trophies in their possession. 

Four of those teams have never even played in the final game of the year.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

