Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Comments on Tom Brady’s Excused Absence

Although the details of Tom Brady's excused absence from the team may be unclear, Jason Licht's optimism regarding Brady's return is not.

Following day 2 of the Bucs' joint practices with the Miami Dolphins at One Buccaneer Place, in Tampa, FL, Jason Licht spoke with Ronnie and TKras of WDAE about his quarterback's current status, and whether he had any concerns regarding the absence.

Despite the fact that Brady's absence has caught some people off guard – particularly the fans – it quickly became clear that this was part of their plan all along. As Licht clearly indicates in his comments.

"All of this was pre-planned, we talked about this, it pre-dates camp starting, that he wanted to take this time off. Of course, we are going to let him do what he needs to do. He's as focused as ever, he'll come back even more focused. It's the least of our concerns."

He goes on to say,

"We're not worried about it. It's not a real big deal to us – him missing five practices – we're just business as usual".

Not only is Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time, but he's also 45 years old. And to put that fact into perspective, there's currently no other player on an NFL roster that is over the age of 40.

The reason why Brady requested the time away from the team during this portion of the offseason remains a mystery. For Bucs fans, I wouldn't hold your breath either. The truth is, I don't expect to receive any specific information on that any time soon –and maybe ever.

But the good news is, Tom Brady will be back. And with a little extra rest, chances are he'll be fresh as ever – as far as 45-year-old quarterbacks go – and ready to hit the field when his team needs him most.

