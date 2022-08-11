Todd Bowles Comments on if Tom Brady will Play Week 1 Against Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh into training camp as the Miami Dolphins arrived in town just a couple of days ago to compete with Tom Brady and the Bucs' defense. This was highly anticipated after all of the off-the-field rumors and reports going around regarding the Dolphins trying to work something out with Brady.

The Buccaneers' offense had a really nice day against the Dolphins' defense on Wednesday as Brady dealt a lot of passes across the field to a few targets including newcomer Julio Jones. A handful of players were held back from the competition including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers media were told to expect a comment from head coach Todd Bowles on the absence of Brady for Thursday along with a few more days down the road due to personal reasons. As usual, the media along with the fan base started trying to figure out what may be the actual reason for him not being in attendance.

When asked by Greg Auman of The Athletic if we should expect to see Brady good to go and play against the Cowboys in week one, this is what Bowles had to say.

Bowles in the comment seems to feel like he'll have his starting quarterback available in week one, but it doesn't feel like a full-on secured answer. Tampa's head coach says he has a "pretty high level of confidence" we'll see Brady play against the Cowboys in Dallas on September 11th. We'll keep a close eye on this story as it continues to unfold.

