Buccaneers Have Interest in Former Cowboys' Offensive Coordinator

During Championship weekend on Sunday, there was more news other than just finding out who would be facing off against each other in the Super Bowl as the Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, decided to mutually part ways with one another.

Immediately following the announcement, Moore was granted an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers for their open offensive coordinator position, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have "significant interest" in Moore as their next OC.

This past season the Buccaneers saw major changes to their team. At first, it didn't seem as if these changes would affect the level of play of the team, but ultimately due to injuries and questionable play-calling, the team suffered - specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

After being handed full play-calling duties in 2021, Byron Leftwich struggled mightily in 2022. There was a lack of creativity and he seemed to fail when it came to calling games toward the Bucs' strengths. The offense was putrid and only scored 18.4 ppg which ranked them 25th out of the 32 teams in the NFL after spending the prior couple of seasons within the top-10.

Leftwich has since been let go and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been on a search for their next offensive coordinator. With the question mark surrounding the future of Tom Brady, the extensive search may be one of the more difficult ones to maneuver. However, if the Buccaneers are able to add an offensive mind like Kellen Moore to the fold that would go a long way in trying to convince Brady to come back to Tampa Bay.

Moore spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as their offensive coordinator after being promoted to the position after his time as the team's quarterbacks coach. The former Boise State star led the Cowboys' offense to a top-10 finish in three out of his four years as the team's OC.

Bringing in a proven offensive mind and talent like Moore would be a welcome sight in Tampa Bay as they try to prolong their ability to stay competitive and make runs to the playoffs and hopefully future championships.

