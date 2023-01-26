Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders

The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.

With all the speculation circling, media outlets will do everything they can to be able to speak with those in Brady's inner circle and that includes getting some of his best friends to comment on the situation.

READ MORE: Former Bucs’ Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich to Interview with AFC Team

Recently, NSPN - Champa Bay was able to get former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski, on their show. During the interview, Gronk was presented with an either-or question regarding what team Brady would more likely be on come next season - the Las Vegas Raiders or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When prompted with the questions Gronk didn't hesitate and proclaimed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his pick given Brady's tenure with the team and how great the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization is and the relationship he has with the front office.

No one really knows what Brady is thinking at this point of the process, but what is known is that he loves the game of football and is trying to work on things in his personal life - all of which will surely have an impact on his decision to either retire, return to Tampa Bay, or find another team that is ready to win now.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers' Quarterback Shaun King Gives Harsh Take on Tom Brady

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook