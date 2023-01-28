Tom Brady Has Harsh Reaction to Former Patriots Teammate

Tom Brady has not responded too kindly when asked about what he plans to do now that he is a free agent again for just the second time in his career. The greatest quarterback of all time can retire, return to the Buccaneers, or choose to take his talents elsewhere, but up to this point, there has been little to suggest Brady is leaning one way or another.

In a recent exchange with his former New England Patriots teammate, Rob Ninkovich, Brady again kept things close to his vest and once again came off as dismissive regarding the issue surrounding his upcoming decision.

Ninkovich addressed the situation Wednesday on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" radio show.

"I don’t know, I've been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get some info out of that and I’m not getting anywhere with it," he said of the quarterback’s future plans.

"And then, you know, I tried to be nice. Just hit up a friend and be like, 'Hey, man, great season. Hope you’re recovering. You finished well. You still got it,' and he responds, 'Not according to your hard-hitting analysis.'"

"I was trying to be nice!" Ninkovich responded in shock. "I tried to think back, what did I say bad?"

In typical Brady fashion, he found a way to offend someone with the simplest of phrases. Brady definitely appears to be over any questions or statements regarding his football career at this point. With each waking moment, the questions will become more intense as the date of free agency quickly approaches. If Brady wants the questions and speculation to stop one would think he would need to make his decision sooner rather than later in this process. As of now, we wait and see and continue to wait for the next Brady sharp reaction.

