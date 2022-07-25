The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into the new season as the odds on favorites to win the NFC South in 2022.

Despite the fact he hasn't beaten the New Orleans Saints in four regular season tries, quarterback Tom Brady has led his team to victory when it counted the most and brought the franchise a divisional title in 2021, and a Super Bowl win in 2020.

Let's take a look at each, as we get ready for the action!

READ MORE: Bucs Defensive Ends to Watch!

ATLANTA FALCONS

Best Free Agent Signing: LB, Rashaan Evans

Biggest Free Agent Loss: WR, Russell Gage

Best NFL Draft Pick: QB, Desmond Ridder (3rd Round)

Biggest Training Camp Question: Coach Arthur Smith may only be in year two of his tenure, but a franchise that has been defined by quarterback Matt Ryan for so long isn't going to be overly patient trying to find their new one. Is it Marcus Mariota? Or will Ridder do enough to take the starting job by the end of training camp?

Player We Wish Was in Tampa: K Younghoe Koo

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Best Free Agent Signing: DT, Matt Ioaniddis

Biggest Free Agent Loss: CB, Stephon Gilmore

Best NFL Draft Pick: LT, Ikem Ekwonu (1st Round)

Biggest Training Camp Question: The team's future is quarterback Baker Mayfield, not Sam Darnold. However, due to learning curves and a late start due to the Cleveland Browns dragging their feet on the inevitable trade, Darnold may have to start if Mayfield can't catch up fast enough. Will Mayfield be ready when the Browns visit Carolina in Week 1?

Player We Wish Was in Washington: DE Brian Burns

READ MORE: Sean Payton in Tampa?

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Best Free Agent Signing: S, Tyrann Mathieu

Biggest Free Agent Loss: S, Marcus Williams

Best NFL Draft Pick: WR, Chris Olave (1st Round)

Biggest Training Camp Question: Quarterback Jameis Winston looked solid with basically no weapons at his disposal. Now, he's got Olave and receiver Michael Thomas should be back at some point, right? With all of this, the biggest question won't be solved on the field: Will Alvin Kamara be suspended this season, and for how long?

Player We Wish Was in Washington: S Tyrann Mathieu

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Best Free Agent Signing: DL, Akiem Hicks

Biggest Free Agent Loss: G, Alex Cappa

Best NFL Draft Pick: TE, Cade Otton

Biggest Training Camp Question: Rookies tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White are in a three-way battle to become Tom Brady's newest favorite target. The third competitor being free agent wide receiver Russell Gage. That may become a four-man death (not really) match with Kyle Rudolph joining the mix. Who will prove most worthy of getting touches behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (when healthy), Leonard Fournette, and Cameron Brate?

Next Player We Want Re-Signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Tom Brady

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!