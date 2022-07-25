Ndamukong Suh is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and there are two new additions expected to team up to replace him in 2022.

Those two men start our pre-training camp look at the Bucs' defensive line, starting with the rookie.

LOGAN HALL

Selected with the first pick in the second round during the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall was a player many thought Tampa Bay might target on Day 1, opting instead to get him on Day 2.

In his draft profile for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein compared Hall to Minnesota Vikings defensive end, Jalyn Holmes.

Of course, this is a stylistic comparison more than anything, and the Buccaneers are certainly expecting more than the five game appearances and one sack Holmes gave to Minnesota, from Hall.

Many will have their focus on whether or not Hall is starting or playing backup in his rookie year.

But really, the attention should really be tuned to how the defensive line looks with Hall on the field, and in the various ways coach Todd Bowles employs his new pass rusher.

Regardless of who starts, Hall and Hicks are going to be expected to work in tandem and replace Suh's presence and production, turning in six sacks in each of the past two seasons for the Bucs.

AKIEM HICKS

Speaking of Hicks, the veteran who Carmen Vitali of The Draft Network recently told me is a perfect fit for Bowles' defense, the soon-to-be 33-year-old defensive lineman is entering his 11th NFL season and would probably benefit from a reduced snap count working in tandem with Hall.

Meanwhile, Hicks will look to hit the 3.5 sack mark he reached with the Chicago Bears in each of the past two seasons.

By my math, that means Tampa Bay needs 2.5 from Hall to meet Suh's production marks. Certainly not outside the realm of possibilities.

But back to Hicks, beyond the stats and sacks, the Buccaneers are going to miss Suh's veteran presence on the field and in the locker room.

This is where Hicks comes in, as the Bucs look for another player who shows that you don't have to wear a 'C' on your chest to be a leader.

WILLIAM GHOLSTON

Which Tampa Bay defensive lineman led the team in tackles and tackles for loss in 2021?

If you said Gholston, then you're either really good at reading context, or you're smarter than the average fan. Because Gholston doesn't get nearly enough credit for the stabilizing presence he's given to the team's defensive line.

Entering his 10th season with the Buccaneers has never played in fewer than 12 games in a single season, and while he doesn't put up All-Pro numbers on a yearly basis, his presence alone is reminiscent of what tight end Cameron Brate brings to the offense.

Not a lot of flash, but solid production, and a presence that opponents can't sleep on, or he'll show up at the worst time - for them, not the Bucs.

As Tampa Bay gets their two new linemen up to speed, being able to put Gholston on the field and not having to worry about whether or not he'll do his job, is a big plus.

