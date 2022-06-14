Buccaneers Named Top Destination for Star Pro Bowl Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an offense that is stocked with playmakers such as quarterback Tom Brady, wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and running back Leonard Fournette. The unit has a chance to get even more star-studded prior to 2022 if future hall of fame tight end, Rob Gronkowski, elects to continue his playing career.

The roster is relatively set with training camp coming up but there is still some money for the Buccaneers to wiggle with. With a third straight playoff run potentially on the books, it's important for the team to have capable depth and star talent across the roster in the inevitable event of injuries.

Could Tampa Bay take a chance in the trade market to further its offensive attack? Earlier this week, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named Tampa Bay the top destination for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley while discussing players who should be on the trade block entering the season.

"While a healthy Barkley could help get more out of Jones, he could also bring much-needed value in a trade. His guaranteed $7.2 million salary isn't excessive, and the Giants might be able to pry a high Day 2 pick from a contender if they're willing to absorb some of it. The alternative for New York is letting Barkley play out his contract and then deciding whether to invest heavily in an up-and-down running back with a lengthy injury history. That's a tough position for a franchise that isn't ready to compete now.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to win now and could use another dual-threat running back after losing Ronald Jones II in free agency. Tampa has $10.5 million in cap space available and could afford to add Barkley as another outlet option for Tom Brady. Barkley's contract situation may be easier to take for the Bucs than for other teams. Having Barkley on a one-year deal isn't as much of an issue for a team that may enter a full-blown rebuild if Brady retires (for real, this time) next offseason."

At first glance, Barkley and Fournette would make for an interesting combination if the former can regain the prowess he showed during his first two years in the league. Since 2020, Barkley has recorded just 181 carries for 627 yards and two touchdowns while dealing with multiple injuries. Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will require an extension next offseason.

Tampa Bay just isn't in the position to risk acquiring Barkley at this stage. The Buccaneers have Fournette under contract for the next three seasons at an average of $7 million per season. The franchise also recently invested a top-100 pick to select Arizona State running back Rachaad White in the third round of the NFL Draft.

It wouldn't make a ton of sense to add another large contract into the running back room while further limiting opportunities for White to progress. Instead, the focus should be on retaining Gronkowski and possibly adding another veteran on the defensive side of the ball with whatever cap space remains.

