Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Carted Off the Field Against Titans

The beauty of the preseason is that the coaches, members of the front office, and even the fans, finally get a chance to observe players in live game situations.

It's a valuable opportunity to evaluate and compare players beyond the practice field. It has a real impact, especially for the players who are competing for a starting position. And even more so, for those who are just trying to earn a spot on the team.

On the other side of the coin, it's still football. Which unfortunately means that injuries are going to happen.

The Bucs have seen their fair share of injuries so far this offseason. Ryan Jensen, Russell Gage, Mike Evans, Keanu Neal, Cam Gill, Giovani Bernard, and Tristan Wirfs are just some of the players who have already missed time due to injury since training camp began.

Unfortunately, it's time to add Aaron Stinnie's name to that list as well.

Stinnie is a versatile offensive lineman who not only provides depth for a group that's already been hit hard by the injury bug, but he's also a player who is actively competing for an opportunity to start at left guard for the Buccaneers to open the season.

With the Buccaneers' offensive line having already undergone some major personnel changes from last season -- and with several injuries already having taken place this offseason -- things appear to have gone from bad to worse for this position group.

In the second half of their second preseason game of the season vs. the Tennessee Titans, Stinnie was inadvertently rolled up on by running back, Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The play immediately resulted in Stinnie hitting the ground in serious pain. He was forced to leave on a cart, and it appears to have been a knee injury that he suffered.

Aaron Stinnie has already played a big role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning a Lombardi Trophy. Regardless of whether or not he was going to end up starting for the Bucs this season, there's no doubt that he would have had a role at some point during the year.

If we've learned anything from this offseason, it's that depth is crucial. Especially along the offensive line. And if Aaron Stinnie's injury ends up being as significant as it first appeared, then the Buccaneers' depth along the interior of their offensive line just took another step back.

