Former NFL Head Coach Predicts New Orleans to Win NFC South Division

Despite the fact that he is no longer the man in charge of the Buccaneers' most bitter NFL rival, I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest that Sean Payton still hasn't gained any more popularity in Tampa, Florida.

Since retiring from his position as head coach of the New Orleans Saints – a position he held for 16 NFL seasons – Payton has since joined FOX as an NFL analyst.

In doing so, he's (understandably) been put in a position where he is now expected to not only offer his expertise on the X's and O's of the sport, but also to make big picture predictions.

During an appearance on the inaugural episode of Fan Duel TV's The Up & Adams Show, starring Kay Adams (formerly of Good Morning Football on NFL Network), Payton offered his take on who he believes will reign supreme in the NFC South Division this year.

First, when discussing the Saints, he stated point blank, "They've got a team that I think wins the South this year, not Tampa."



Payton went on to elaborate on his bold prediction: "I think they win the division. Here's the thing, Tampa, it's going to be those two teams. I haven't paid a lot of attention to what's gone on in Tampa Bay's training camp but I do think that any time those two teams play, New Orleans knows they can win that game. And I think that's pretty powerful, when you have that confidence."

It's a strong prediction, from a man with a strong bias, if you ask me.

That isn't to imply that the New Orleans Saints won't have a legitimate chance of coming out of the regular season with the highest seed in the NFC South Division. It's certainly possible. Especially if you consider the fact that Tampa Bay is 1-5 versus New Orleans since Tom Brady took over as quarterback.

But the reality is, it would be much more surprising if Sean Payton offered a different prediction on the NFC South than the one he did – mainly because of his extensive history as one of the most significant faces of the franchise.

So although this Sean Payton soundbite won't catch anyone completely off guard, it just may find its way onto the bulletin board of the visitors locker room in the Superdome on September 18th.

Why?

Because that's when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to New Orleans to face off against the Saints this season (Week 2).

