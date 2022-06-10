Skip to main content

How Much of a Trash Talker is Buccaneers Tom Brady?

One company surveyed over 1,000 NFL fans to find out.

No Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan will likely ever forget rookie safety Antonio Winfield Jr. holding up two fingers in the face of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill during the team's 31-9 Super Bowl win in February of 2021. 

But Winfield wasn't the only Bucs player talking trash on the field that Sunday. 

In fact, many will remember quarterback Tom Brady getting into an exchange of words with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu as well. 

Of course, neither Hill nor Mathieu is with the Chiefs any longer, but Brady is still with Tampa Bay and is looked at as one of the league's biggest trash talkers according to a survey conducted by VegasInsider.com

The site recently asked more than 1,000 sports fans about trash-talking in sports to try and narrow down some of the biggest culprits of the practice and which quarterbacks do the most of it. 

Brady finished second among NFL quarterbacks, just behind Aaron Rodgers (Packers), and ahead of Baker Mayfield (Browns), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), and Dak Prescott (Cowboys). 

That wasn't the only category Brady ranked in, however, as he also landed in the top 5 all-time best trash talkers in NFL history, coming in fourth in that group. 

Deion Sanders, Chad Johnson, and Terrell Owens all came in ahead of the Buccaneers quarterback, while Odell Beckham Jr. came in fifth. 

Another interesting group developed from the survey was a top 5 list of the biggest trash-talking head coaches in the league, of which Todd Bowles is predictably not a part. 

Brady's former head coach Bill Belichick came in No. 1 while John Harbaugh (Ravens), Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Pete Carroll (Seahawks), and Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) fell in behind him.

