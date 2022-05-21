Buccaneers’ quarterback Kyle Trask taking significant snaps

While Tom Brady is the unquestioned leader of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Blaine Gabbert is the primary backup quarterback, this is an important offseason for former second round pick Kyle Trask.

After the announcement earlier this year that Tom Brady was retiring from football, there was some consideration inside the Tampa Bay organization regarding giving Trask the reigns of the team this upcoming season. That was put to bed when Brady announced he was coming back for his 22nd season and third with the Bucs.

While Brady, Gabbert and veteran Ryan Griffin will be competing in camp and OTA’s, Trask will be getting a lot of looks throughout. There’s a plan in place to get Kyle the work needed to continue to develop.

“This will really be a great couple of weeks here, the OTAs," said Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen. "We're going to put a priority on getting him reps and see what he's like. It's just hard to judge anyone until you get quality reps against a defense. That's one of our goals in this camp. We've got three other veteran guys, who really don't need a ton of it. So, we're going to get him a bunch of reps to get a good, good look at him. I think he continues to progress and I'm glad we didn't have to find out opening day this year. That gives us another year to keep developing him and see. This offseason, that's one of the priorities."

New head coach Todd Bowles backed up that sentiment.

“I think it's very important," said Bowles of getting Trask a lot of snaps in May and June. "Anytime you've got a young guy that gets extra reps going into training camp and has a chance to play, you give it to him."

We’ve seen varying amounts of success with young quarterbacks in the NFL. Guys like Aaron Rodgers, to Patrick Mahomes, had to wait behind vets while Justin Fields, Josh Allen and others were thrown into the fire. Getting Brady back helps the long-term potential of Trask as he gets more time to work with Brady and become more comfortable with the offense.

This past Tuesday, Trask showed flashes as tight end Cameron Brate liked what he saw.

"You can kind of tell, he feels a lot more comfortable this year compared to where he was last year, with a full year of learning the offense," said Brate. "I think the future's really bright for Kyle. I think he's got a good mindset and demeanor about him to play the quarterback position in the NFL, and obviously the arm talent's there as well. He's just got to keep improving and keep stacking these good practices."

