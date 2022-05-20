Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls not getting a handshake after beating Tom Brady

Current free agent QB and NFL traveler, Ryan Fitzpatrick appeared on the ESPN+ show America's Caddie and when asked about his favorite NFL memory Fitzpatrick responded with beating Tom Brady.

Fitzpatrick was able to best Brady on three different occasions, each time with a different rival of Brady's then team the New England Patriots - The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

READ MORE: Buccaneers a favorite to land 7-time Pro Bowl WR

The most memorable moment for Fitzpatrick in these wins over Brady was how seriously he took losses. Brady takes losses so hard that he doesn't even want to shake hands with the opposing quarterback who just beat his team.

“Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn't shake my hand,” Fitzpatrick said, via Insider.com. “I was on the Jets [for the second win, four years later], and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line.” "Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he does lose, I want a handshake.”

It has been noted before that Brady has a hard time accepting losses. In the past there was speculation that he snubbed Nick Foles of a post-game handshake as well to which Brady had this to say:

"I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part I try to be a good sport.”

Brady doesn't have anything personal against any quarterbacks, but it is more so just the passion he shows for the game and the standard that he holds himself to.

READ MORE: What Joe Burrow Said About Tom Brady

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook