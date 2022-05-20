Skip to main content

Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls not getting a handshake after beating Tom Brady

Traveler QB Ryan Fitzpatrick recalled not getting a handshake from Tom Brady when he beat him for the first time.

Current free agent QB and NFL traveler, Ryan Fitzpatrick appeared on the ESPN+ show America's Caddie and when asked about his favorite NFL memory Fitzpatrick responded with beating Tom Brady.

Fitzpatrick was able to best Brady on three different occasions, each time with a different rival of Brady's then team the New England Patriots - The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

11C1E276-78D2-4A40-BF8C-FC390EEE503A

READ MORE: Buccaneers a favorite to land 7-time Pro Bowl WR

The most memorable moment for Fitzpatrick in these wins over Brady was how seriously he took losses. Brady takes losses so hard that he doesn't even want to shake hands with the opposing quarterback who just beat his team.

“Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn't shake my hand,” Fitzpatrick said, via Insider.com. “I was on the Jets [for the second win, four years later], and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line.” "Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he does lose, I want a handshake.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been noted before that Brady has a hard time accepting losses. In the past there was speculation that he snubbed Nick Foles of a post-game handshake as well to which Brady had this to say:

"I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part I try to be a good sport.”

Brady doesn't have anything personal against any quarterbacks, but it is more so just the passion he shows for the game and the standard that he holds himself to.

READ MORE: What Joe Burrow Said About Tom Brady

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17300200
News

Tampa Bay star Vita Vea knew Tom Brady was coming back in 2022

By Dustin Lewis9 hours ago
USATSI_17249099
News

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck offer their opinions of Tom Brady as an NFL Analyst

By Caleb Skinner9 hours ago
2556E3FB-852F-4E9C-8B06-011F1EF03742
News

Did Tom Brady just share why he wanted to come back to Buccaneers?

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs, Dallas Cowboys
News

Buccaneers Will Face Seven Top 10 NFL Offenses in 2022

By David Harrison20 hours ago
USATSI_17384440
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers a favorite to land 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

By Caleb SkinnerMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17809841
News

Buccaneers Fandom Remains Low Despite Tom Brady and Recent Success

By David HarrisonMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18295022
News

Joe Burrow speaks on why Tom Brady retired and then unretired

By Logan RobinsonMay 18, 2022
USATSI_16605794
News

Tom Brady to be executive producer and subject of future Netflix roast show

By Caleb SkinnerMay 18, 2022