No Timetable Return for Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver

Star Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Chris Godwin's return from an ACL injury has been announced as undetermined. Godwin, an essential piece to the Buccaneers' offense suffered a torn ACL last season in week 15 in a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

During the 2021-2022 NFL season Godwin continued to put up impressive numbers playing in 15 games. Catching 98 passes for 1,103 yards, and five touchdowns Godwin made his worth known league-wide.

The star wideout finished in the top-15 for reception even missing the last few games of the regular season and not to mention his partner in crime Mike Evans on the other side of the field receiver getting just as much attention. The duo of Evans and Godwin has become a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses leading to productivity in every game.

After the tear, Godwin started the recovery process to get back on the field as quick as possible but tearing an ACL is no easy task to overcome. One thing that has kept his spirts up was a large contract extension that he signed on March 16th, 2022. The contract agreement includes a three-year $60 million dollar deal with $40 million guaranteed. This makes him one of six NFL wide receivers to be making $20 million dollars this upcoming season. Still, in the recovery process, Godwin has more strides to make as he looks to be ready for his first big year under his new contract. With Tom Brady coming back Godwin is in store for another solid year after his return from injury.

The current wide receiver room for the Bucs consists of Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr., Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, and Jaelon Darden. With the current hole created by Godwin's injury, the Buccaneers may look at a free-agent wide receiver to temporality fill that void. A few notable free agent names that could fit include Will Fuller, Emmanuel Sanders, Mohammed Sanu, Albert Wilson, and Marquise Goodwin.

