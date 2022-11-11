Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds Have Fallen

According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds have dropped drastically after a rough start to the 2022 NFL season.

Before the season began the Bucs had high expectations as evidenced by them being the second favorite team to win the Super Bowl with +700 odds - coming behind the Buffalo Bills. Now sitting below .500, with a 4-5 record, the Buccaneers' Super Bowl future odds have taken a dive to +2000. Even with the steep drop in odds, the Bucs find themselves still within the top 10 teams to win the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Mike Alstott on Development of Young Bucs

It is hard to imagine the Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl based on their play so far this season, but with the way the NFL and the NFC South have shaped up they have a chance of making the playoffs and from there, anything can happen.

Across the NFL, many teams are flirting with being right around .500. When it comes to the NFC South, the Buccaneers have gained control of the division after beating the Los Angeles Rams - leapfrogging them over the Atlanta Falcons. All the Bucs need to do is keep winning, especially in their divisional games to make the playoffs. Easier said than done, yes, but with Tom Brady leading the charge and a massive win to keep their hopes alive last week, the Bucs should have momentum as we move into the second half of the season.

The top-10 Super Bowl future odds

Buffalo Bills +275

Philadelphia Eagles +500

Kansas City Chiefs +550

Baltimore Ravens +1000

Minnesota Vikings +1200

San Francisco 49ers +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000

Miami Dolphins +2200

Cincinnati Bengals +2500

The full list of Sports Illustrated Super Bowl future odds can be seen here.

READ MORE: Buccaneers listed in latest betting odds for Odell Beckham Jr.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook