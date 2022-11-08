2023 Super Bowl Future Odds at Midway Point of NFL Season

The Bills are the Super Bowl favorites at SI Sportsbook halfway through the season, ahead of the NFC-leading Eagles.

We’re at the midway point of the season and it’s time to check in on the Super Bowl futures at SI Sportsbook to try to find some value.

This list looks very different from the preseason, though the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They entered the season with 6-1 odds, and those who took them early probably feel good about their bet.

The biggest riser is the undefeated Eagles. The 8-0 Eagles have simply looked unstoppable. They are complete both offensively and defensively, and don’t have any major flaws. They are the far and away favorites in the NFC, whereas the Chiefs and Bills are expected to duke it out for the AFC championship. The Chiefs have the third-best odds at +550.

The biggest fallers include: the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams (+4000), who have started the season 3-5 and are currently trailing both the Seahawks and the 49ers in the NFC West; the Buccaneers (4-5), who are at +2000 odds after opening the season just behind the Bills at 7-1 odds; and the Colts, who went from +2000 to +20000, adding a zero in more ways than one.

Bet on Super Bowl Odds at SI Sportsbook

2023 Super Bowl Odds

Buffalo Bills +275

Philadelphia Eagles +500

Kansas City Chiefs +550

Baltimore Ravens +1000

Minnesota Vikings +1200

San Francisco 49ers +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000

Miami Dolphins +2200

Cincinnati Bengals +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +2500

Seattle Seahawks +3300

Tennessee Titans +4000

Los Angeles Rams +4000

New England Patriots +4000

New York Jets +5000

New York Giants +6600

Cleveland Browns +6600

New Orleans Saints +8000

Green Bay Packers +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000

Arizona Cardinals +10000

Denver Broncos +12500

Atlanta Falcons +15000

Indianapolis Colts +20000

Washington Commanders +25000

Detroit Lions +25000

Pittsburgh Steelers +50000

Chicago Bears +50000

Carolina Panthers +50000

Houston Texans +100000

Of the fallers, I still have some hope for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady will probably return back to GOAT status any day now, and +2000 odds looks fairly attractive.

I’m surprised to see the Vikings with the second-best odds among NFC teams at +1200. The Vikings don’t look anything like the Eagles despite their 7-1 start as they have been very uneven both offensively and defensively in their first year under head coach Kevin O’Connell. At that value, I would prefer the 49ers who just added superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, and have a recent Super Bowl appearance under coach Kyle Shanahan (2019 season).

Other potential values include: the Titans (+4000), who have an easy pathway through the AFC South and play well verus the Chiefs; the Seahawks (+3300) who lead the NFC West with a 6-3 record, two games ahead of the second-place 49ers; and the Dolphins, who added Bradley Chubb at the deadline to a team that looks competitive. Of course, first they have to get through the Bills, but the recent news of Josh Allen’s potential elbow injury could open a window of opportunity.

Finally, we probably shouldn’t fade the Bengals, even without Ja’Marr Chase. Their +2500 odds are also attractive.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• 2022-23 College Basketball Odds

• 2023 World Series Odds

• Mattress Mack Wins Big

• Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

• Week 10 MMQB Power Rankings