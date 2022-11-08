2023 Super Bowl Future Odds at Midway Point of NFL Season
We’re at the midway point of the season and it’s time to check in on the Super Bowl futures at SI Sportsbook to try to find some value.
This list looks very different from the preseason, though the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They entered the season with 6-1 odds, and those who took them early probably feel good about their bet.
The biggest riser is the undefeated Eagles. The 8-0 Eagles have simply looked unstoppable. They are complete both offensively and defensively, and don’t have any major flaws. They are the far and away favorites in the NFC, whereas the Chiefs and Bills are expected to duke it out for the AFC championship. The Chiefs have the third-best odds at +550.
The biggest fallers include: the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams (+4000), who have started the season 3-5 and are currently trailing both the Seahawks and the 49ers in the NFC West; the Buccaneers (4-5), who are at +2000 odds after opening the season just behind the Bills at 7-1 odds; and the Colts, who went from +2000 to +20000, adding a zero in more ways than one.
2023 Super Bowl Odds
Buffalo Bills +275
Philadelphia Eagles +500
Kansas City Chiefs +550
Baltimore Ravens +1000
Minnesota Vikings +1200
San Francisco 49ers +1200
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000
Miami Dolphins +2200
Cincinnati Bengals +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +2500
Seattle Seahawks +3300
Tennessee Titans +4000
Los Angeles Rams +4000
New England Patriots +4000
New York Jets +5000
New York Giants +6600
Cleveland Browns +6600
New Orleans Saints +8000
Green Bay Packers +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Arizona Cardinals +10000
Denver Broncos +12500
Atlanta Falcons +15000
Indianapolis Colts +20000
Washington Commanders +25000
Detroit Lions +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers +50000
Chicago Bears +50000
Carolina Panthers +50000
Houston Texans +100000
Of the fallers, I still have some hope for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady will probably return back to GOAT status any day now, and +2000 odds looks fairly attractive.
I’m surprised to see the Vikings with the second-best odds among NFC teams at +1200. The Vikings don’t look anything like the Eagles despite their 7-1 start as they have been very uneven both offensively and defensively in their first year under head coach Kevin O’Connell. At that value, I would prefer the 49ers who just added superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, and have a recent Super Bowl appearance under coach Kyle Shanahan (2019 season).
Other potential values include: the Titans (+4000), who have an easy pathway through the AFC South and play well verus the Chiefs; the Seahawks (+3300) who lead the NFC West with a 6-3 record, two games ahead of the second-place 49ers; and the Dolphins, who added Bradley Chubb at the deadline to a team that looks competitive. Of course, first they have to get through the Bills, but the recent news of Josh Allen’s potential elbow injury could open a window of opportunity.
Finally, we probably shouldn’t fade the Bengals, even without Ja’Marr Chase. Their +2500 odds are also attractive.
