Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 10 Breakdown
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 10 Breakdown

2023 Super Bowl Future Odds at Midway Point of NFL Season

The Bills are the Super Bowl favorites at SI Sportsbook halfway through the season, ahead of the NFC-leading Eagles.

In this story:

New York Giants
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

We’re at the midway point of the season and it’s time to check in on the Super Bowl futures at SI Sportsbook to try to find some value.

This list looks very different from the preseason, though the Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They entered the season with 6-1 odds, and those who took them early probably feel good about their bet.

The biggest riser is the undefeated Eagles. The 8-0 Eagles have simply looked unstoppable. They are complete both offensively and defensively, and don’t have any major flaws. They are the far and away favorites in the NFC, whereas the Chiefs and Bills are expected to duke it out for the AFC championship. The Chiefs have the third-best odds at +550.

The biggest fallers include: the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams (+4000), who have started the season 3-5 and are currently trailing both the Seahawks and the 49ers in the NFC West; the Buccaneers (4-5), who are at +2000 odds after opening the season just behind the Bills at 7-1 odds; and the Colts, who went from +2000 to +20000, adding a zero in more ways than one.

Bet on Super Bowl Odds at SI Sportsbook

2023 Super Bowl Odds

Buffalo Bills +275
Philadelphia Eagles +500
Kansas City Chiefs +550
Baltimore Ravens +1000
Minnesota Vikings +1200
San Francisco 49ers +1200
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000
Miami Dolphins +2200
Cincinnati Bengals +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +2500
Seattle Seahawks +3300
Tennessee Titans +4000
Los Angeles Rams +4000
New England Patriots +4000
New York Jets +5000
New York Giants +6600
Cleveland Browns +6600
New Orleans Saints +8000
Green Bay Packers +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Arizona Cardinals +10000
Denver Broncos +12500
Atlanta Falcons +15000
Indianapolis Colts +20000
Washington Commanders +25000
Detroit Lions +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers +50000
Chicago Bears +50000
Carolina Panthers +50000
Houston Texans +100000

Of the fallers, I still have some hope for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady will probably return back to GOAT status any day now, and +2000 odds looks fairly attractive.

I’m surprised to see the Vikings with the second-best odds among NFC teams at +1200. The Vikings don’t look anything like the Eagles despite their 7-1 start as they have been very uneven both offensively and defensively in their first year under head coach Kevin O’Connell. At that value, I would prefer the 49ers who just added superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, and have a recent Super Bowl appearance under coach Kyle Shanahan (2019 season).

Other potential values include: the Titans (+4000), who have an easy pathway through the AFC South and play well verus the Chiefs; the Seahawks (+3300) who lead the NFC West with a 6-3 record, two games ahead of the second-place 49ers; and the Dolphins, who added Bradley Chubb at the deadline to a team that looks competitive. Of course, first they have to get through the Bills, but the recent news of Josh Allen’s potential elbow injury could open a window of opportunity.

Finally, we probably shouldn’t fade the Bengals, even without Ja’Marr Chase. Their +2500 odds are also attractive. 

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
2022-23 College Basketball Odds
2023 World Series Odds
Mattress Mack Wins Big
Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 10 MMQB Power Rankings

Latest News

P10_11.7_V1

SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 10 Breakdown

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Lions-Bears Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks-Buccaneers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a reception over Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second half at FedExField.

Vikings-Bills Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Nov 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum.

NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Celtics-Grizzlies

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now