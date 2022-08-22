The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some bad news on Monday as it appears quarterback Tom Brady has been eliminated from The Masked Singer after just over one full week.

Ok, not really.

But while Brady may not have donned a goat head and performed Livin' La Vida Loca for FOX to air this fall, he was away for a handful of practices and two preseason games he wasn't going to play in regardless of attendance.

And now, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic, he's back.

READ MORE: Todd Bowles Calls Out Team For Lack of Effort

We know one thing for sure. If Brady isn't comfortably doing football activities, the world is going to collapse onto itself.

The legendary quarterback last practiced with the Bucs on Wednesday, August 10th.

Since that time, Tampa Bay practiced less than half a dozen times, and played two preseason games.

Again, games Brady wasn't going to play in even if he was in town.

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

Also, in that time, Brady has been a contestant on a singing show (referenced above), considering retirement, had a sick family member (which we all prayed was not the case), and has been spotted at no fewer than three different resorts.

Oh, and then there was the revelation Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were almost Las Vegas Raiders! That was crazy.

Hard to believe this all happened in the span of 11 days. Yet, here we are.

The truth about that less than two-week period?

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the truth is, that Brady was simply on vacation.

READ MORE: Aaron Stinnie Injury Details Revealed

Well, all of the questions about Brady's return and commitment to the team and game will begin to wind down.

The first time Tampa media sees him throw the football, or get angry over an incompletion, it'll be business as usual.

This is good, because the Buccaneers have many more important things to worry about. Like getting their first four receivers on the field together, and making sure the interior of their offensive line can keep the quarterback from taking another out-of-cycle vacation.

But hey, for a moment there it was fun to think Brady might be dancing around in a costume singing on national television, wasn't it?

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook