Todd Bowles Calls Out Buccaneers Players After Joint Practice with Titans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers headed up to Nashville this week for joint training camp practices prior to their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Joint practices help give players different looks and acts as a gauge of where the team is at heading into the regular season.

The Bucs have dealt with an abundance of injuries so far this preseason and have suffered some during their time in Tennessee as well. However, this does not matter when it comes to how a head coach evaluates his team at all times.

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

After the Buccaneers' first practice with the Titans on Wednesday, Bowles had some words for his team when he spoke to the media following practice,

“I thought the works good, but we looked a little tired going in, especially on both sides of the ball in the secondary and the receivers. We gotta get some rest, and we gotta come out here and practice freshly tomorrow.”

According to Bowles, it was a lackluster day when it came to the players on the outside; albeit the team is practicing without three of its top four receivers in Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Mike Evans. The defensive secondary however has no excuse.

Bowles' coaching philosophy is much different than the Bucs' previous head coach, Bruce Arians, but still wants to get his point across that his team is not competing up to the standards he knows they can.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

In their second practice with the Titans on Thursday, the receivers had a much better day - especially undrafted wide receiver Deven Thompkins.

The Buccaneers will face off against the Titans on Saturday where we can expect much of the same that we saw against the Dolphins a week ago where the majority of starters will not play.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook