Rookie Tight End Cleared for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Buccaneers' tight end, Cade Otton, has been cleared by the team to begin training camp on July 27th.

The Buccaneers drafted Cade Otton, a four-year tight end out of the University of Washington, in the 4th Round of this year's draft. Once he arrived in Tampa Bay, Otton has not yet gotten the opportunity to show the Bucs his stuff on the field due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Otton has now been cleared by the medical staff to begin work for training camp that starts on July 27th.

Until yesterday's signing of veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, it appeared as if Otton would get the chance as the Bucs' TE2 next season. That has since changed, but with Otton being behind both Rudolf and Cam Brate in the pecking order he will be able to adjust to NFL speed and gain knowledge on how to become a better, more polished tight end.

At the University of Washington, Otton amassed 91 catches for 1,026 yards and 9 touchdowns in four years. Not one season stood out amongst the others, but overall he plays a balanced game. He contributes in the run game with blocks and has shown the knack to be a decent pass catcher and most importantly a big weapon in the red zone. Otton should look to showcase his abilities in training camp and should be an expert when it comes to the playbook as he has yet to do much more than that.

