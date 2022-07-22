New Buccaneers Tight End Reveals New Jersey Number

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Ultimately it looks like the Bucs' have come to a conclusion that Rob Gronkowski will not be coming out of retirement and found the best available tight end on the free agent market.

On Thursday, Rudolph took to his Twitter to show appreciation to the Bucs' organization while giving a glimpse into what jersey number he will be rocking this upcoming season.

Not only did Rudolph thank the Buccaneers' organization for giving him another opportunity to play in the NFL, but it was also cool to see the vet tight end show love to the Bucs' fanbase, 'The Krewe'.

It also appears that Rudolph will be joining the single digits jersey club by donning the No. 8 this upcoming season. Rudolph previously wore No. 82 in his 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and No. 80 in his lone season with the New York Giants.

Rudolph should provide an excellent target from the tight end position for Tom Brady this upcoming season opposite of fellow tight end Cameron Brate. In his career, Rudolph has piled up 479 catches for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns; many of which came during his time with the Vikings.

Rudolph is not Gronkowski, but is a sure upgrade in the passing game over the likes of Cameron Brate and rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. I don't necessarily believe that he will put up numbers to that of Gronk or be able to stretch the field as Gronk did, but the one thing most NFL fans know is that Rudolph has tremendous hands and can catch almost anything. Pair him with the best quarterback he has had in his career (sorry Kirk Cousins) and he should be set for a bounce-back season in 2022-23.

