When Ali Marpet retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it was one of three unfortunate retirements this past off-season. And while it was the most surprising, it’s also the one that seems most permanent.

Combining the losses of Marpet and Alex Cappa, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals during free agency, the Bucs have two key positions on the offensive line they are replacing as they make another run for the Super Bowl.

And that is where we will focus our attention to begin our three offensive lineman to watch when Tampa Bay opens training camp next week.

SHAQ MASON

The new guy who played with quarterback Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, Mason was considered a steal when the Buccaneers sent a 2022 fifth round pick in exchange for the eighth year pro.

With more than 100 career starts since becoming a fourth round pick in 2015, Mason may be new to the team, but he’s about as experienced as they come in this line of work.

Ad he certainly provides the Bucs a better option for replacing one of their two departed guards than any fifth rounder could have in this years rookie class.

LUKE GOEDEKE

This is a combo slot, because either Goedeke or Aaron Stinnie will fill the other guard spot vacated this off-season.

Stinnie has been with the team and has postseason experience including a start in the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Goedeke is young and tough, and has all the upside you want in a draft pick.

The veteran certainly has the knowledge, now he just needs to prove to Brady and the coaches that he can hold up for a full season as the starter knowing teams love to bring pressure up the middle against them.

For the rookie, excitement and athletic ability alone won’t get it done. He’s going to have to be a quick study, because one brain cramp at his position could be disastrous.

May the best man - for the job - win.

ROBERT HAINSEY

Center Ryan Jensen is an emotional leader on the team, and the guy in the middle of the action when it comes to protecting Brady and opening up lanes for Leonard Fournette.

But like all players, he’s one snap from being sidelined, and that makes his backup an important piece of the puzzle as well.

Hainsey was starting to be considered the front-runner to be the new starter at his position until Brady ‘unretired’ and Jensen immediately re-signed.

Now, he’ll be second string again, but also gets more time to learn and grow behind one of - if not the - best centers in the game.

