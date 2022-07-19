Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.

Kostek was not coy in her answer about whether or not the star tight end would come out of retirement:

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek said during Miami Swim Week. “I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

Kostek seems pretty confident in her answer about Gronk returning to the NFL. And if there is anyone that could perhaps know more about how the retired tight end is feeling it would be someone who he is closest with, like a girlfriend.

Gronkowski's retirement has had its fair share of rumors/speculation starting from when he announced the decision via his social media platforms. Kostek becomes another drop of the hat, if you will, that that speculation may not just be speculation after all. Gronk's own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, even made comments right after he retired saying he would not be shocked at all if Gronk comes back at some point during the regular season especially if his old pal Tom comes calling.

Gronk has tried to put these rumors and speculation to rest, but when those closest to you still believe there may be a shot that you will unretire it becomes hard not to at least think about it. If Gronk decides to hang the cleats up for good, he will have left a lasting legacy in the league that we have not seen for some time.

