BREAKING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign veteran Pro Bowl tight end

The Buccaneers are bringing in a veteran tight end to shore up the position after Rob Gronkowski's decision to retire.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were counting on future hall of fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to return to the team this offseason. Instead, Gronkowski chose to retire for the second time in his career last month and he's been adamant since that he won't be coming back to the sport again.

Instantly, the Buccaneers were thrust into a precarious situation. Veteran Cam Brate was the lone tight end under contract that had made significant contributions at the NFL level. Tampa Bay invested in the position during the draft, selecting Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. However, it's not ideal to be calling on two rookies to make plays for star quarterback Tom Brady in the twilight of his career

On Wednesday evening, Tampa Bay took a step towards mitigating the loss of Gronkowski. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers have signed former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal. Rudolph joins Brate, Otton, Kieft, and Codey McElroy in the tight end room.

Rudolph has the experience to join Brate as security blankets for Brady in the passing game. He's a tight end that can be a threat as a receiver while also being a capable blocker as well. Though he hasn't been at the top of his game as of late, players have seemed to find the fountain of youth in Florida.

The former Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants star hasn't caught more than 40 passes in each of the last three seasons. The Buccaneers are hoping Rudolph can rekindle some of the play he exhibited from 2015-19. During that stretch, he caught 292 passes for 2,868 yards and 30 touchdowns while starting in all 80 possible appearances. That's an average of 58.4 catches, 573.6 yards, and six touchdowns per season.

It'll be interesting to see the pairing of Rudolph and Brate in action. The veterans have a lot of similarities and differences that should allow them to play off of each other successfully. At 6-foot-6, 265-pounds, Rudolph gives the Buccaneers more size to work with offensively.

The team has added depth across the offense this offseason. Tampa Bay re-signed running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year deal and spent a premium draft pick on former Arizona State star running back Rachaad White. The Buccaneers inked Chris Godwin to a massive contract extension while bringing in former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage to shore up the room.

Outside of the aforementioned additions at tight end, the franchise also re-signed starting center Ryan Jensen, traded for potential starting guard Shaq Mason, and drafted guard Luke Goedeke. The signing of Rudolph is just another sign of Tampa Bay's improving depth.

The team struggled late in 2021 when injuries piled up. They've prepared themselves in the event of a similar scenario this year.

