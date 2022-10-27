Skip to main content

Rex Ryan Doesn't Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' Offense

Former Jets’ head coach, Rex Ryan, didn’t mince words when talking about Tom Brady & the Buccaneers.

You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady.

On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.

In regards to the Buccaneers’ offense, Ryan made it clear and simple,

"This team is old and slow," Ryan said. "You talk about unwatchable on offense -- they are unwatchable on offense."

Ryan’s statement isn’t only correct, but backed up statistically as the Bucs’ offense ranks 31st in average team top speed (12.4) - only beating out the lowly Indianapolis Colts who just benched veteran QB Matt Ryan and have yet to establish a solid running game behind last season’s leading rusher Johnathan Taylor.

When speaking on Tom Brady specifically, Ryan had this to say,

“Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself, even physically," Ryan added. "... It looks like there's no answer because there's no speed on the field."

Rex Ryan is not wrong. The Tom Brady we have seen this season is not the Tom Brady of the past. He looks distracted, unfocused, and even occasionally seemingly unmotivated. He doesn’t seem to have trust in the offense he is running, let alone the players that are lining up beside him.

The Bucs' offense is sputtering and they need to correct it fast or this season could end up a wash. With the likes of Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin on the team it is easier to predict there could be a turnaround, however, football is a team game and the offense must come together collectively to move past their early struggles on the season.

