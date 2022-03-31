Buccaneers defensive leader indicates he wants to remain in Tampa

The entire NFL offseason has been a whirlwind, to say the least. It’s hard to believe that the season ended just 45 days ago. There’s been drama, superstar trades, court cases, historically unprecedented contracts awarded, retirements, un-retirements – the list goes on.

Amidst the chaos, Buccaneers’ General Manager, Jason Licht, has found a way to adjust his plan on the fly. He left the light on for Tom Brady and was quick to spring into action the moment that Brady announced he had “unfinished business” in Tampa.

Licht wasted no time in bringing back key free agents such as: Ryan Jensen, Carlton Davis, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, and William Gholston. He’s also acquired some new weapons, including: Logan Ryan, Shaq Mason, and Russell Gage to help ensure Brady and the Bucs will have a legitimate chance to contend once again, in 2022.

Despite Licht's productivity this offseason, two key free agents remain unsigned as of this moment. Veterans, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh – both core pieces to this roster’s success in recent years – and two guys the Bucs [and their fans] would love to see wearing the pewter and red again next season. Both players are coming off consecutive 1-year deals with the Bucs, with each player having their most productive season [in Tampa] to date, last year.

The Bucs' desire to retain the services of both Suh and Gronk should be obvious. But while Gronkowski has indicated he is still contemplating retirement, Suh’s priorities have been far more mysterious. Is he also pondering retirement? Is he seeking more money than the Bucs are willing to offer? Is he considering a change of scenery?

There hasn’t been any indication of Ndamukong Suh’s intentions to play football in Tampa this season. At least publicly... Until this morning.

Sure, this may not be an unwavering declaration of Suh's commitment to remain a Buccaneer for life. But it's something to take note of. Especially considering how private Suh has been up until this point of the offseason. This 20-word tweet, at the very least, offers a glimpse into his current mindset. This clearly indicates that his preferred destination to continue his NFL playing career would be in Tampa.

There's no denying the value that Ndamukong Suh brings to the Bucs. He's incredibly durable. He's a powerful locker room presence. He brings an edge to the Bucs that has proven to be a key ingredient to the team's success in recent years. Suh has been a steady and reliable force along the Bucs' stout interior since he joined the team in 2019, and coming off his best season in Tampa yet, there's no reason to assume that trend won't continue.

The pressure now shifts to Jason Licht and the rest of the Buccaneers' front office. We know Suh wants to return to Tampa but is that feeling mutual? Are they currently negotiating? What's the hold-up? Hopefully, the Bucs and Suh are able to come to a reasonable agreement that would land the big defensive tackle back in Tampa on another 1-year deal.

Based on how he's performed on all three of his previous 1-year deals in Tampa, I'd say he's earned that much.

