Bucs' GM Jason Licht hints at targeting middle rounds in 2022 NFL Draft

At a media session on Tuesday, Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht made a comment that could possibly hint at what the team's game-plan will be in this year's NFL Draft.

The Bucs currently have a total of just six draft picks in this year's NFL Draft, but it seems like the team's GM may have something up his sleeve to move more into the middle rounds. The team has pick No. 27 in the 1st round, but Licht might be pushing to move out of the round by saying there are going to be a lot of good players in the middle rounds while downplaying the potential for a superstar Day 1 player.

It is widely known amongst Buccaneers faithful that Licht and company have done a tremendous job at scouting and drafting talent out of the middle rounds. Not only have they done spectacularly at that, but the development of these middle-round draftees has also been second to none.

The Bucs will have their options available at pick 27, but it may make more sense to try and trade out of the first round to acquire a hidden gem that the team sees as someone who can contribute later down the road or for future draft picks and compensation.

All of the Buccaneers' 2022 NFL Draft picks can be seen below:

Bucs' 2022 NFL Draft Picks via Buccaneers.com

