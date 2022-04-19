Buccaneers' Jason Licht Comments on Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins Reports

Perhaps you heard about the reports that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was on the verge of becoming a member of the Miami Dolphins.

One Brian Flores lawsuit later, the plans fell apart and Brady is now back with the Bucs looking to win his eighth Super Bowl in what will go down as the greatest NFL career in history.

Some believed the stories, some didn't, and some believe the truth may live somewhere between both extremes.

For Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht, all the chatter was nothing more than that.

According to Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight, when asked about it, he responded by saying, "I make of it as chatter, just like you said."

Simple and to the point. A drastic contrast to what the offseason has been in 2022 for the Buccaneers.

After Brady 'retired' on February 1st, guard Ali Marpet followed suit.

While Marpet stayed retired, Brady came back, and soon after it was head coach Bruce Arians who walked away, right into a front-office job with the Bucs.

Todd Bowles became the team's new head coach, and the franchise turned its attention to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Licht wasn't done answering questions about Brady.

Asked about his veteran quarterback's absence from voluntary workouts happening currently at the AdventHealth Training Center, Licht leaned on Brady's experience in the league and track record for taking care of his body without the required assistance of NFL training staff.

